Maison Law Wins Bronze For Best Personal Injury Lawyer In Fresno Bee's Best Of Central California People's Choice Awards

FRESNO, Calif., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Law is proud to announce it has been awarded the Bronze Medal for Best Personal Injury Lawyer in the Best of Central California 2025 awards, a recognition that reflects the firm's unwavering dedication to both legal excellence and community impact.

This prestigious honor comes as no surprise to those familiar with Maison Law's strong ties to the Central Valley. Known not only for delivering results in personal injury cases, the firm stands out for its ongoing commitment to community safety, education, and support for injury victims.

"We're honored to be recognized among the best in Central California," said Martin Gasparian, founder of Maison Law. "This award represents more than just our success in the courtroom-it's about our promise to be advocates for our clients and champions for a safer community."

A Law Firm That Leads With Purpose

Maison Law's community-first mission has been most evident in its record-setting bike safety event, where the firm helped organize and host a Guinness World RecordTM-setting gathering to raise awareness for bicycle safety. This initiative brought families, first responders, and cycling advocates together to promote helmet use, safe riding practices, and local traffic safety efforts.

Further demonstrating its commitment to long-term recovery and support, Maison Law has also partnered with Kaweah Health to develop a mobility training course tailored for individuals recovering from injuries. This program focuses on enhancing mobility and confidence during the healing process, aiming to reduce re-injury risk and speed up recovery times.

Advocacy Beyond the Courtroom

Maison Law believes that personal injury law is more than just legal representation-it's a lifeline for clients navigating some of the most difficult times in their lives. The firm is known for providing personalized support and guidance, ensuring every client has access to the medical care, emotional support, and legal expertise they need.

"Our clients deserve more than just compensation," added Gasparian. "They deserve to be treated like family, with a legal team that ensures they're supported at every step, working toward a settlement that truly covers the full cost of their recovery."

About Maison Law

Founded by nationally recognized personal injury attorney Martin Gasparian, Maison Law represents individuals throughout California who have been seriously injured due to negligence. With offices in Fresno and across the state, the firm has earned a reputation for tough advocacy, compassionate support, and a community-driven approach to personal injury law.

