GLOBAL MARKET FOODS EXPANDS ITS OFFERINGS AND GEOGRAPHIC REACH WITH ACQUISITION OF ASLI FINE FOODS

CHICAGO, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Global Market Foods (GMF), an importer and distributor of global specialty brands, announced the acquisition of Asli Fine Foods . Asli Fine Foods is an importer and distributor specializing in South Asian and African products. The acquisition includes hundreds of new customers for GMF and enhances the distribution of Asli products to more than 7,000 GMF customers, supporting GMF's growth in the specialty food sector.

"We are always evaluating ways to make global products more accessible," said Jim Wagner, chief executive officer of Global Market Foods. "Partnering with Asli Fine Foods and integrating its diverse product line as part of GMF will further us as a one-stop-shop for all of our retail partners looking to provide their customers with a wide array of international flavors."

For the immediate future, Asli Fine Foods will continue to operate from its 40,000 square foot facility in Woodridge, Illinois. This will allow Asli Fine Foods to continue importing products from more than ten countries worldwide. Beginning in the fall of 2025, Global Market Foods will fully consolidate Asli Fine Foods into its new Bolingbrook facility.

"The choice to join Global Market Foods was an easy one for us," said Samit Shah, president and owner of Asli Fine Foods. "Since the inception of Asli Fine Foods in 1998, we have been seeking ways to grow while remaining true to our core values, providing a broad assortment of quality products at competitive prices. By integrating with Global Market Foods, we will make it easier than ever for consumers to access thousands of interesting, flavorful brands and products from around the world."

The acquisition of Asli Fine Foods is the latest move by Global Market Foods as part of its ongoing growth strategy to become a leader in the distribution of specialty brands and products.

Global Market Foods is an affiliate of Peak Rock Capital, a leading middle-market private investment firm.

ABOUT GLOBAL MARKET FOODS

Global Market Foods is an omni-channel importer and distributor of world cuisine. It unites leading brands in the fast-growing global cuisines industry, including Ziyad Brothers, Vintage Foods, Global Choice Foods, Indo-European Foods, Sunburst Foods, and Sahadi Fine Foods. Global Market Foods operates distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, providing exceptional reach for its retail and brand partners. For further information about Global Market Foods, please visit .

ABOUT ASLI FINE FOODS

Established in 1998, Asli Fine Foods is one of the leading food and oil distributors, holding a range of more than 2,000 premium quality products both in local and international brands. Offering a huge range of gourmet ingredients, Asli Fine Foods caters to the South Asian and African communities as well as mainstream markets. More information on Asli Fine Foods can be found at .

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and profit improvement, with expertise in corporate carveouts and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock's real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit .

SOURCE Global Market Foods

