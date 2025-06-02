Wesco Ranks #199 In 2025 Fortune 500® List

"Wesco's continued inclusion in the Fortune 500® list reaffirms our culture of excellence and the dedication of our employees around the globe," says John Engel, Chairman, President and CEO of Wesco. "It is an honor to be recognized among such esteemed companies, many of whom are our valued customers, suppliers, and partners."

"We remain committed to providing the products, services, and solutions that our customers need for their operations and supply chains," Engel continued. "I remain confident that Wesco will outperform our markets this year as the secular growth trends of AI-driven data centers, increased power generation, electrification, automation, and reshoring endure."

Over the past year, Wesco has received other notable recognitions, including being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired list, The Wall Street Journal Top 250 Best-Managed Companies list, and CertifiedTM as a Great Place to Work in the U.S.

From Fortune ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 500 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of Wesco.

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC ) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a Fortune 500® company with approximately $22 billion in annual sales in 2024 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, educational institutions, government agencies, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

Media contact:

Corporate Communications

Jennifer Sniderman

Vice President, Corporate Communications

717-579-6603

SOURCE Wesco International