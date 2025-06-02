403
Brazil's Embraer Secures NATO Certification For A-29 Super Tucano, Expanding Defense Market Reach
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The NATO Cataloging Committee officially added Brazil's A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircraft to its Codification System, according to NATO and Embraer filings.
This move grants the plane a standardized NATO Stock Number (SOC code), simplifying logistics for member nations purchasing or maintaining the aircraft.
Analysts at Bradesco BBI highlighted the certification as a strategic win, predicting increased European demand akin to Embraer's KC-390 transport plane, which saw orders rise after similar NATO approval.
Portugal recently ordered 12 upgraded A-29N variants for €200 million, signaling confidence in the platform. The A-29 now joins a select group of non-NATO-developed aircraft integrated into the alliance's supply chain.
Over 260 units have been sold globally since 2003, with 550,000 flight hours logged-60,000 in combat roles-across 20 countries, including the U.S. Air Force. Embraer claims operating costs at half those of jet fighters, appealing to budget-conscious militaries.
The NATO-compliant A-29N features advanced avionics, secure data links, and compatibility with precision-guided munitions. Its ability to operate from rough airstrips makes it suitable for border security and counterinsurgency.
Brazil's defense exports surpassed $1 billion in 2024, with Uruguay adding five A-29s to its fleet this year. Bradesco BBI maintains a $60 price target for Embraer's U.S.-traded shares, citing NATO alignment as a catalyst for future deals.
This certification reduces bureaucratic hurdles for NATO members, effectively placing the A-29 on a procurement“shortlist” alongside U.S. and European competitors.
For Brazil, it reinforces Embraer's role as a defense-industry anchor, supporting domestic jobs and technology partnerships. With European nations modernizing fleets under initiatives like ReArm Europe, the A-29's cost-effectiveness and combat pedigree position it as a pragmatic choice in an era of constrained budgets.
