U.S. Leads Global Manufacturing Recovery As Europe And UK Lag
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. manufacturing sector outperformed major economies in May, with S&P Global's PMI rising to 52.0-its fifth straight month of expansion-while Germany, the eurozone, and the UK struggled to escape contraction.
This divergence underscores America's relative strength in navigating trade policy shifts and supply chain pressures.
U.S. Growth Drivers
The S&P Global PMI highlighted sustained U.S. expansion, driven by accelerated new orders and record inventory buildup as firms prepared for potential tariff disruptions. Supplier delays reached a 32-month high, reflecting urgent demand for inputs.
Business optimism hit a three-month peak, with manufacturers citing improved trade policy clarity and resilient domestic demand. Input cost inflation eased slightly, though tariffs kept prices elevated for metals and machinery.
Global Comparisons
Eurozone (PMI 49.4) edged closer to stabilization, led by Germany's third consecutive production increase (48.3 PMI) and Spain's return to growth (50.5).
UK (PMI 46.4) remained in contraction for its eighth month, hampered by weak exports and rising labor costs.
Germany (48.3 PMI) extended its contraction streak to 35 months despite modest output gains in automotive and machinery sectors.
Why the U.S. Stands Out
The U.S. is the only major economy with a PMI firmly in expansion territory, per S&P Global 's metric. Its growth stems from agile corporate strategies: 62% of firms relocated suppliers to tariff-exempt regions, per survey data, while energy cost advantages boosted competitiveness.
Europe's recovery remains fragile, reliant on intraregional trade and vulnerable to U.S. tariff threats. The UK's decline reflects structural challenges, including post-Brexit trade frictions.
Significance
Manufacturing health impacts jobs, inflation, and economic stability. The U.S. expansion-though reliant on temporary stockpiling-signals confidence in domestic demand and policy adaptability.
Europe's partial recovery lacks breadth, while the UK 's downturn risks widening its productivity gap. For businesses, the data reinforces the U.S. as the most stable market for near-term investment, despite lingering tariff risks.
Sources: S&P Global, Institute for Supply Management, Hamburg Commercial Bank.
