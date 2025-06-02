403
Chile's Mining Revival Fuels Steady Economic Growth Amid Global Demand In April 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's central bank reported a 2.5% year-over-year rise in economic activity for April 2025, driven by resurgent mining output and stronger commerce.
The Monthly Economic Activity Index (Imacec), a proxy for GDP, also climbed 0.6% from March, outpacing analyst forecasts. This marks ten consecutive months of growth for South America's top copper producer, reinforcing its pivotal role in global supply chains.
Mining surged 10.7% annually in April, fueled by higher copper extraction and improved ore grades. State agency Cochilco projects record copper output of 5.8 million metric tons in 2025, a 6% jump from 2024, as major mines like Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 ramp up operations.
Chile's Copper-Driven Recovery Outpaces Forecasts
Chile supplies 25% of the world's copper, critical for renewable energy and electronics, with China as its largest buyer. The sector's rebound lifted goods production by 4.6%, while commerce rose 3.9%, led by online retail and machinery sales.
Services grew modestly at 1.2%, supported by healthcare and tourism. The economy expanded 2.6% in 2024, exceeding government and World Bank forecasts, though challenges persist.
Unemployment remains at 8.5%, and labor informality affects 28.4% of female workers. Inflation eased to 4.3% in 2024, with further declines expected as the central bank trims rates to 5.0%.
Fiscal discipline and a projected $1.9 billion April trade surplus have stabilized recovery efforts post-pandemic, when GDP spiked 11.7% in 2021 before slowing to 2.4% in 2022.
Growth hinges on sustained mining investment, with $83 billion planned for projects through 2033. Water scarcity and energy costs pose risks, but copper 's price resilience-forecast at $4.20–$4.50 per pound-offers long-term leverage.
For global markets, Chile's stability counters supply chain uncertainties, while its lithium reserves position it as a green energy ally.
As the central bank eyes 2.1% growth in 2025, the mining-led rebound underscores Chile's strategic economic balancing act: harnessing natural resources while navigating structural reforms.
