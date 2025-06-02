403
Kenya's Quiet Somaliland Pact Stirs Horn Of Africa Sovereignty Dispute
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Kenya's President William Ruto quietly approved the opening of Somaliland's liaison office in Nairobi on May 30, 2025, despite his foreign ministry publicly rejecting the move days earlier.
The office, celebrated by Somaliland as a step toward international recognition, has reignited tensions with Somalia, which views the self-declared republic as part of its territory.
Kenyan lawmakers allied to Ruto attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony, while senior diplomats stayed away, exposing a rift in Nairobi's foreign policy.
Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi called the office a“bridge between our countries,” framing it as a hub for trade and consular services.
Kenya's foreign ministry reasserted that engagements with Somaliland must align with Somalia's sovereignty, a stance repeated since a similar 2020 incident temporarily severed Kenya-Somalia ties.
Analysts like Mwangi Maina criticize Kenya 's mixed signals, arguing its once-coherent regional diplomacy is now“on its deathbed.” The move contrasts sharply with Ethiopia's approach.
Kenya's Diplomatic Tightrope
In January 2024, Ethiopia signed a deal to lease 20 km of Somaliland's coast for naval and commercial use in exchange for potential recognition-a direct challenge to Somalia's territorial claims.
While Ethiopia's agreement risks regional escalation, Kenya's engagement focuses on economic pragmatism. Over 30% of Somaliland's livestock exports transit through Kenyan ports, and Nairobi seeks to counter Al-Shabaab extremism by stabilizing the region.
Kenya's strategy hinges on balancing trade ties with Somaliland and diplomatic ties with Somalia. Ruto's government insists its interactions with Somaliland occur“in consultation” with Mogadishu, but Somalia perceives this as sovereignty infringement.
The liaison office, though symbolically significant, falls short of formal recognition, which no UN member state has granted Somaliland since its 1991 declaration of independence.
Regional stability hangs in the balance. The Horn of Africa borders critical Red Sea shipping lanes, and instability could disrupt global trade.
Kenya's gamble highlights the difficulty of mediating between Somaliland's quest for legitimacy and Somalia's insistence on unity-a tension that risks drawing in rival powers like Egypt, Turkey, and the UAE. For now, Nairobi walks a diplomatic tightrope, prioritizing economic gains while avoiding Ethiopia's confrontational tactics.
