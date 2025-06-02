Kerala: Education Institutions To Remain Closed In 3 Districts As Schools Turn Into Relief Camps Due To Rain

Kottayam: In light of continuous heavy rainfall, educational institutions that are currently serving as relief camps in the districts of Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha will remain closed on Tuesday, June 3. The closure also extends to all educational institutions in the flood-affected Kuttanad region and the Purakkad panchayat in Alappuzha district.

In Alappuzha, the district collector announced a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, Anganwadis, and tuition centers located in Kuttanad taluk and the Purakkad panchayat of Ambalappuzha taluk. This decision was taken following days of persistent rainfall, which has led to severe waterlogging and rising water levels in several low-lying areas, particularly in Kuttanad and Ambalappuzha. Schools that are functioning as relief camps in the district will also remain shut on Tuesday. However, authorities have clarified that any pre-scheduled examinations will proceed as planned and are not affected by the holiday.

Although the phase of extremely heavy rain has subsided, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall across Kerala in the coming days. The weakening of monsoon winds over the Arabian Sea has reduced the likelihood of intense downpours, but isolated rainfall is still expected across the state. IMD has issued yellow alerts for several districts based on expected weather patterns. On Monday, Kannur and Kasaragod are under yellow alert, and on Tuesday and Wednesday, similar alerts have been issued for Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. The forecast indicates the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall, which the IMD defines as precipitation between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within a 24-hour period.