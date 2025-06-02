RCB Vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: How Virat Kohli Has Performed In The Last 3 Finals?

Virat Kohli will play his fourth IPL final, having previously appeared in the 2009, 2011, and 2016 title clashes. Despite personal successes, Kohli and RCB have yet to lift the IPL trophy, adding pressure to this year's final against Punjab Kings.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are set to square off in the much-anticipated IPL 2025 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. The Indian Premier League will witness new champions since 2022, when Gujarat Titans clinched the maiden title in their debut IPL season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualified for the title clash after defeating Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, made a comeback and defeated Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to seal their spot in the final against RCB.

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru set to play their fourth IPL final, the spotlight will be on Virat Kohli, who has been part of three IPL finals with the franchise in 2009, 2011, and 2016. Let's take a look at how the RCB stalwart performed in his last three finals of the tournament.

Virat Kohli's first appearance in the IPL final came in 2009 against the Deccan Chargers. It was his second season of the IPL, and he was a rising star not just in the tournament but in international cricket. However, Kohli did not have an ideal outing in his maiden IPL final as he scored just seven runs off eight balls as Royal Challengers Bangalore lost the final after being restricted to 137/9 while chasing a 144-run target set by the Chargers. Kohli walked out to bat after RCB were at 79/4 following Rahul Dravid's dismissal, but failed to stabilize the innings or forge meaningful partnerships, falling to Andrew Symonds, which further dented the chances of RCB winning their maiden title.

Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore reached their second final of the IPL, facing the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the title clash. Kohli and RCB received a second shot at winning their maiden IPL title. However, the hopes were completely dashed as they lost the final after being restricted to 147/8 while chasing a 205-run target set by CSK. Kohli had a decent outing in his second IPL final, scoring 35 off 32 balls, but his efforts were not enough as the wickets kept falling at the other end, including his own dismissal, and the required run-rate was climbing, eventually resulting in a comprehensive 58-run defeat for RCB.

Royal Challengers Bangalore were favourites to win the IPL title in 2016, given their formidable line-up and Virat Kohli's impressive run of form. However, the hype around RCB's finally ending their title drought came crashing down as they fell 8 runs short of achieving the 209-run target. Virat Kohli played a brilliant knock of 54 off 35 balls and formed an opening 114-run stand with Chris Gayle, who scored 76 off 38 balls to set the tone for the run chase. However, the middle-order batters failed to step up for the team, and RCB lost another chance of winning the final. That year, Kohli had a record-breaking season, scoring 973 runs, including 4 centuries and 7 fifties, at an average of 81.08 in 16 matches.

Virat Kohli had missed three chances of winning an IPL title for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and this time, the franchise's stalwart is unlikely to leave any stone unturned to finally script history and lift the elusive IPL trophy, which has been eluding RCB since the first season of the tournament in 2008. With 614 runs, including 8 fifties, at an average of 54 in IPL 2025, Kohli enters his fourth IPL final in sublime form, carrying not just the weight of expectations but also the burning desire to end their Bengaluru's long title drought and further cement his legacy as one of the greatest players in the history of Indian Premier League.