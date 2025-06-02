Bit Digital To Build New AI Data Center In North Carolina: Retail Believes Stock Is Undervalued
The company plans to convert the property into an AI-focused data center campus, marking a milestone in its ongoing expansion into high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure.
The $45 million acquisition was funded through Bit Digital's existing cash reserves, which totaled $61.3 million as of the end of March, supported by its at-the-market equity program.
The company plans to initiate commercial mortgage financing to fund the site's buildout further.
WhiteFiber Inc., the recently renamed high-performance computing arm of Bit Digital, will lead the development of the new site.
The company has finalized a power supply arrangement with Duke Energy, securing 99 megawatts (MW) of capacity, with 24 MW expected to come online by Sept. 1, 2025.
The initial stage of the data center buildout is scheduled to be completed and active by the end of this year.
Furthermore, Duke Energy's early feasibility analysis suggests the facility could scale to 200 MW, pending additional service agreements and fulfillment of certain requirements.
Situated in North Carolina's Piedmont Triad, the Madison campus benefits from a prime location within 100 miles of major urban centers, which makes it well-suited for supporting AI inference operations.
The presence of established hyperscale operators in the region adds to the site's attractiveness for prospective data center tenants.
"The location, size, and power profile make it a rare asset, which we believe will be foundational to meet accelerating demand from AI customers and pursue long-term value creation for shareholders,” said CEO Sam Tabar.
WhiteFiber is in discussions with several potential HPC tenants and has secured a non-binding agreement with one. With an investment exceeding $1 billion and more than 60 new jobs projected, the development is poised to benefit the local economy.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bit Digital remained in 'neutral' territory.
BTBT's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:30 a.m. ET on June 2, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
A Bullish Stocktwits user believes the shares are undervalued.
Bit Digital stock has lost over 19% year-to-date and over 7% in the last 12 months.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment