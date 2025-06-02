French Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Joins Rafael Nadal In Elite Club With 100Th Roland Garros Win (WATCH)

The World No.6 and Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic scripted a historic achievement with a win over Cameron Norrie of the United Kingdom in the fourth round of the men's singles at the French Open 2025 on June 2.

Novak Djokovic completed 100 match wins at Roland Garros and became the second player, after his rival and Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal, to achieve this milestone. Djokovic inched closer to this milestone after registering his 99th French Open win against Filip Misolic of Austria. The Serbian tennis star clinched his 100th match win, defeating Cameron Norrie in three straight sets - 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 - to join Nadal in the elusive 'Century Club' at Roland Garros further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest players in the history of clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

Before the start of the French Open 2025, Djokovic had 96 match wins at Roland Garros and needed just four more victories to reach the coveted 100-win milestone, which he achieved in style by storming into the quarterfinals not only with a dominant performance but also without dropping a single set throughout the tournament thus far.

WATCH: Novak Djokovic's 100th match win at Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic secures his 100th win at Roland Garros and advances to the quarter-finals! 👏

With 100 match wins at a Grand Slam, Novak Djokovic became just the third male player after Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and the sixth overall after Serena Williams, Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova to record 100 or more match victories at a single Grand Slam event, further solidifying his status as one of the all-time greats.

With yet another historic achievement of his illustrious tennis career, Novak Djokovic has underlined his remarkable consistency and longevity at the highest level of the sport, especially on a surface which he considers his least favourite, winning 20 titles, including three French Open titles. Djokovic's 100th French Open match win came just a week after he clinched his 100th career title at the Italian Open, the traditional warm-up tournament to the French Open.

Djokovic is not finished after 100th French Open win

After completing his 100th match win at Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic is not done yet as he is yearning for more wins at the tournament, while expressing his honour to the sport that gave him everything.

“It's a very pretty number, but 101 victories sounds better,” Djokovic said at the on-court interview after defeating Noorie in the fourth round.

“I will continue to search for another victory, it's clearly not finished for me here. I'm very honoured to make history in this sport, which has given me everything in my life," he added.

Win 100 at Roland Garros. My new favorite number 😆. Quarterfinals idemooo

Novak Djokovic will face German tennis star Alexander Zvereve in the quarterfinal clash on Wednesday, June 4. Alexander Zverev receive walkover from Tallon Griekspoor of Netherlands. Zverev took the first set with 6-4 and was leading 3-0 in the second set when Griekspoor decided to withdraw from the match due to injury.

Novak Djokovic aims for 25th Grand Slam title

After achieving the feat of 100 match wins at a Grand Slam, Novak Djokovic will now be aiming for a record-breaking 25th title in the history of Grand Slams. Djokovic is currently tied with Australian tennis legend Margret Court with 24 Major titles.

Novak Djokovic is one of the three male players, alongside Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, to win 20 or more Grand Slam titles in the history of tennis. Djokovic became the male player with the most Grand Slam titles when he clinched his fourth US Open triumph in 2023. The 38-year-old did not win a single Grand Slam title and only won Olympic gold at the Paris Games.

Djokovic will look to further cement his legacy as one of the greatest tennis players with a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title at the ongoing French Open 2025.