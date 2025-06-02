Scary Video: Man Uses Flimsy Rope Bridge To Cross Raging River In Arunachal Pradesh Kiren Rijiju Says THIS
In a post on social media platform X, Kiren Rijiju said:“Arunachal Pradesh receives heaviest Monsoon rains in the world. Got this video of a man crossing traditional hanging bridge in Anjaw district, Arunachal Pradesh near tri-junction of India, China & Myanmar border.”
“Please remain careful & safe. Govt will provide necessary support,” added Rijiju.
The video, since posted at 11:48 pm on June 1, has garnered more than one million views and several comments.
Here are some comments by X users on Kiren Rijiju's post.
–“Necessary support like postings on social media, PR stunts on WhatsApp and expressing grief if any uncalled event occurs. So called patriotism.”
–“Why In the Infrastructure World, the Government has been building Pool, Bridge.”Also Read | 3 army personnel killed, 6 missing as landslide hits military camp in Sikkim
–“Floods again! NE states of India do not have holistic solutions for its control & mitigation. Rain falls, we control. Two types of control necessary, on-ground control & weather control, both in order keep floods from doing much damage so that rainfall.”
–“One of the many realities of lives in our NorthEast.”
–“What you have done to the Arunachal Pradesh. Still people are using hanging bridge not adequate infrastructure.”IMD issues warnings for Arunachal Pradesh
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for Arunachal Pradesh for the coming week, till June 6, predicting "very heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning".
The weather department forecasted "heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning" from June 1 to 5 while predicting only "heavy rain" on June 5 and 6.Also Read | Mizoram : One killed, building collapses in Lawngtlai due to heavy rains
On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the chief ministers of Assam , Manipur, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh in response to the ongoing heavy rainfall affecting these states.
In an X post, Shah assured the states of all possible assistance from the central government to address any challenges arising from the situation.
"Spoke with the chief ministers of Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh in the wake of ongoing heavy rainfall in their states. Also assured them of every possible help to tackle any situation. The Modi government stands like a rock in support of the people of the Northeast," Shah said.
