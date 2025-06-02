Indore Couple Missing In Meghalaya: Groom Raja Raghuwanshi's Body Found, Search For Wife Continues - Here's What We Know
"The Meghalaya police recovered a body on Monday which was identified as that of Raja Raghuwanshi by his brother Vipin Raghuwanshi. The time and other details of the death will be had after we get the postmortem report. The police have not got any clue so far of Sonam Raghuwanshi," Indore Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Prevention Branch) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi told PTI.What we know so far
1) Raja Raghuwanshi and Sonam got married in Indore on 11 May and left for Meghalaya on 20 May.
2) Raja Raghuwanshi (30) and Sonam Raghuwanshi (27) reportedly arrived from Indore in Meghalaya on 20 May for their honeymoon.Also Read | 3 army personnel killed, 6 missing as landslide hits military camp in Sikkim
3) They went missing on 23 May after being last spotted in Sohra, also known as Cherrapunji.
4) After they went missing, the couple's family has offered a reward of ₹5 lakh to anyone who can provide information on their whereabouts.
5) The deceased's brother, Sachin Raghuwanshi, claimed the couple may have been kidnapped and had sought deployment of the army to trace them.
6) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma assured help to the couple's kin, stating he is 'personally monitoring' the search operations.
7) However, he cited the monsoon season as making it difficult for authorities to search for the missing couple.Also Read | Sikkim landslides: 1500 tourists stranded, main road blocked due to heavy rains
8) "We are using all the possible technology available to us to help us in our endeavour. As you are aware, this is the pre-monsoon era and Cherrapunji and the entire belt are known for heavy rainfall. Hence, it is a very, very difficult task as we move along, but we are giving it our best to ensure that we are able to find the couple," Conrad Sangma said.
9) He added that on the day the couple went missing, the administration found a bike on the main road, which the couple had rented.
10) Indore MP Shankar Lalwani had reached Shillong last week to meet senior police officers to know about the progress of the case.
With agency inputs.
