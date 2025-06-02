Donald Trump Warns Of 'Economic Ruination' If Courts Block His Tariff Authority

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Monday (June 1) issued a stark warning on his Truth Social platform, claiming that a potential court ruling against his proposed tariff policies could leave the United States vulnerable to foreign economic aggression.

Trump framed the issue as one of national survival, warning that a court decision against his proposed tariffs would“cripple” the country's ability to respond to unfair foreign trade practices.

“If the Courts somehow rule against us on Tariffs, which is not expected,” Trump wrote, adding,“that would allow other Countries to hold our Nation hostage with their anti-American Tariffs that they would use against us. This would mean the Economic ruination of the United States of America!”

The post appears to be a response to growing legal scrutiny over whether the executive branch has the authority to unilaterally impose sweeping tariffs , especially as Trump has floated a proposal for a universal 10% tariff.

Critics have argued that such tariffs could raise prices for American consumers and trigger retaliatory trade measures from allies and rivals alike. But Trump has consistently defended tariffs as a tool to protect American industry and pressure foreign governments.

Federal appeals court temporarily reinstates Trump's sweeping tariffs after trade court block

A legal tug-of-war over President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff plan intensified, as a federal appeals court reinstated the duties temporarily on May 29 just a day after a lower trade court ruled they were unconstitutional.

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington issued a temporary stay ruling by the US Court of International Trade , which had blocked Trump's“Liberation Day” tariffs . The appeals court ordered plaintiffs to respond by June 5, and the government by June 9, signaling a fast-moving legal showdown.

The lower court had concluded that Trump overstepped his authority by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs , arguing that such powers belong to Congress under the Constitution.

Trump's controversial tariffs, branded as“Liberation Day” duties , target imports from most US trading partners. Additional 25% tariffs were also levied on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China, citing their alleged role in the flow of fentanyl into the US.

The US Court of International Trade had ruled the IEEPA was not intended to be used for trade policy, noting it was meant to address national emergencies, not to serve as a tool for imposing broad economic restrictions.

