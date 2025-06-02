Donald Trump's Tax Bill Heads To Senate: Speaker Mike Johnson Says, 'Millions Not Losing Medicaid Unless They Want To'
Despite Speaker Mike Johnson's call to make as few modifications to this package as possible, at least a dozen Senate Republicans have signaled their intent to seek changes.Work requirements draw fire
One of the bill's most contentious elements is a $625 billion cut to Medicaid, which includes new work requirements for able-bodied adults without children. Critics argue the provision could push 7.6 million Americans off health coverage.
Speaker Johnson defended the measure on saying:“4.8 million people will not lose their Medicaid unless they choose to do so.”
He called the new rules“commonsense” and dismissed criticism that the requirements are too burdensome:
“You're telling me that ... young men, for example, [can't] volunteer in their community for 20 hours a week? I'm not buying it. The American people are not buying it,” Johnson said speaking with NBC.Increased paperwork and eligibility checks
The legislation also introduces additional paperwork and verification requirements, including more frequent eligibility checks and address confirmations. Johnson argued that these measures are minimal and necessary.
“The people who are complaining that these people are going to lose their coverage because they can't fulfill the paperwork, this is minor enforcement of this policy, and it follows common sense,” he said.States push back on Energy rollbacks
Another point of friction is the bill's rollback of renewable energy tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act. Senators from states benefiting from clean energy jobs are concerned.Elon Musk slams the Bill
Even Trump ally Elon Musk criticised the House-passed version.
“I'm disappointed. It increases the deficit and undermines the work the DOGE team is doing,” Musk said on May 30 outside the White House, referencing his preferred crypto initiative.Political pushback and next steps
The budget package, dubbed the“One Big Beautiful Bill,” passed along party lines in the House but has faced backlash at Republican town halls, particularly regarding cuts to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Democrats and other critics argue the bill slashes hundreds of billions in funding for vital social programs.
Despite the criticism, Johnson expressed confidence thatthe bill will advance in the Senate and reach President Donald Trump's desk by July 4.Also Read | Trump warns of 'economic ruination' if courts block his tariff authority
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment