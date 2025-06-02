Hindu Community Protests 'Illegal Occupation' Of Historic Temple Land In Pakistan's Hyderabad City
Protesters demanded urgent action against the builders, who are reportedly from the Kashkheli community. They also alleged that the builders also blocked the access points to the Shiv temple, making it difficult for the community to hold its weekly prayer, reported PTI.
The protesters, including women and children, came out on the call of the Pakistan Dalit Ittehad (Pakistan Dravid Alliance), an organisation which advocates for the welfare and rights of the Hindu community, mentioned the PTI report.Also Read | Sambhal mosque row: Allahabad HC upholds trial court's survey order
“These people have already started illegal construction on the land belonging to the Shiv Temple Shivala in Musa Khatian,” Hindu community leader Seetal Meghwar told reporters.No legal action despite written complaint
Shiva Kaachi, head of the PDI, expressed frustration over the authorities' inaction despite written complaints to the police and district administration.
“Despite submitting written complaints to the police and district administration, no legal action has been taken. Due to the political influence of the land grabbers, the police are unwilling to remove the encroachments,” PTI quoted Shiva Kaachi as saying.Also Read | Visiting Ayodhya? Ram temple's new portion be opened for public from this day
The PDI head warned that if the situation remains unresolved, the next phase of protests would move to Hyderabad city in Pakistan, and the community would also seek legal redress through the courts.Protests held in Tando Jam town
The demonstration was held in Tando Jam town, located in the Musa Khatiyan district, about 185 kilometers from Karachi.
Another leader, Ram Sundar, highlighted the spiritual importance of the land, which also includes a cremation ground.
“The temple is sacred for us and these builders have started construction on the land surrounding the temple including a cremation ground for the community,” Ram Sundar said.Also Read | No air defence guns were deployed within Golden Temple premises, says Army
The protest concluded with a sit-in at various locations in the town and a final demonstration in front of the Tando Jam Press Club.
(with inputs from PTI)
