According to various reports, the incessant rains in Assam, Sikkim, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and other states have raised the water levels of major rivers like Brahmaputra, Pachnoi, Kushiyara, and others.

Apart from this, lakhs of hectares of land have been inundated in Assam's Lakhimpur distric , while north Sikkim's Lachung and Chungthang towns have been affected the worst.

According to a PTI report, which quoted DGP Akshay Sachdeva, 1,678 tourists who were stranded in Lachung and Chungthang towns for several days have been evacuated. But, more than 100 tourists are still stranded in Lachen.

Here are a few details:Tripura:

In Tripura, schools in Agartala have been converted into relief camps to accommodate affected families.

Assam Rifles personnel under Spear Corps rescue victims from inundated areas, during a flood relief operation in Tripura, (ANI Photo)

News agency ANI, while quoting the officials, said that a total of 130 families, comprising of 464 refugees, have taken shelter at Ambedkar School . Meanwhile, Vivekananda School is currently hosting 220 refugees.

Indian troops of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles carry out flood relief operations. (@Spearcorps via PTI Photo)

Assam:

According to the flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 3.64 lakh people in 19 districts of the state were affected by the current deluge. The flood waters submerged 758 villages under 54 revenue circles, reported PTI.

People use a boat to move to safer areas after heavy rainfall triggered floods in Nagaon district of Assam, Monday, June 2, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Districts like Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sribhumi and others are almost under water. On Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited parts of the flood affected areas in Lakhimmpur.

A man carries his belongings as he wades through floodwaters after heavy rains in Kampur at Nagaon district, in India's northeastern state of Assam on June 2, 2025. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP)

Sikkim:

In Sikkim, Lachung, Chungthang and Lanchen are facing floods, landslides, and extreme damage to roads. Though 1,678 tourists stranded in Lachung and Chungthang towns were rescued, innumerable people are still stuck in many parts of the districts.

Rescue operation underway after a landslide hit a military camp at Chhaten in Sikkim. At least three army personnel died and six soldiers went missing in the tragedy. (@trishakticorps via PTI Photo)

The BRO are trying their best to restore ne-way vehicular connectivity towards Lachung, Chungthang and Lanchen.

Incessant rains and a cloudburst in North Sikkim on the night of 30-31 May causes widespread damage to vital roads & bridges, on Monday. River Teesta swelled 35-40 ft, severing connectivity. (ANI Photo)

Manipur:

More than 19,000 people have been affected by floods in Manipur as several rivers overflowed and breached embankments due to heavy rainfall, reported PTI.

Manipur Fire Service, Assam Rifles, SDRF, NDRF and Indian Army evacuate the stranded medical students and staff amid severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall, at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal East on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Authorities stated that at least 3,365 houses have been damaged, 103 localities affected, and 19,811 people hit by floods triggered by torrential rains. While 47 landslides have been reported in different parts of the state.

Flood-affected people are moved to safer places through a water-logged road during rains in Imphal East, Manipur, India, June 2, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer

Districts like Senapati, Imphal, Imphal East and others are facing severe damage due to incessant rainfall and sudden landslides.

Provide assistance, says JP Nadda

In the meantime, BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said he has directed the party workers to provide all possible assistance to those affected by floods, landslides and heavy rains in the region.

Troops of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles carry out flood relief operations. The army carried out relief works in Tripura, south Assam, and Jiribam in Manipur, rescuing over 100 civilians from inundated areas, in coordination with civil administration. (@Spearcorps via PTI Photo)

Priyanka Gandhi condoles death of Army personnel

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday condoled the death of three Army personnel after a landslide struck the military camp at Chaten in Lachen town of Sikkim.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said,“The news of our soldiers being martyred due to a landslide at an army camp in Sikkim is extremely tragic. May God grant peace to the departed souls and a place at His divine feet. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families.”

"The nation will always remain indebted to our martyrs and their families," the Congress MP said.

As per details, 3 army personnel died and 6 others went missing in the 1 June incident.

