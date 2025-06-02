Ukraine Targets Russian Bases To Force Trump's Hand
This is not the first time that Ukraine has attacked a Russian nuclear bomber site and other nuclear installations, including strategic missile early warning radar and closer-in Russian bomber bases. But this time, the attacks were very deep inside Russia.
The Russians do not use shelters for their bomber fleet, a measure that a number of Russian defense experts have demanded, but without success in persuading the authorities in Moscow. While shelters probably are inadequate against heavy missiles, they would more than suffice against small drones.
The US has a similar problem.
There are some aspects of the attack that warrant attention.
The first is that a strike deep inside Russia was in parallel to other large-scale Ukrainian drone attacks closer to their shared border with Russia. Additionally, there were attacks on rail bridges and rail lines in Bryansk and Kursk.
While Russian President Vladimir Putin was being briefed on the rail line attacks in the middle of the night, his air bases were exploding elsewhere.
It is also noteworthy that the bases under drone attack appear not to have air defenses, or at least air defenses capable of engaging small FPV drones. The Ukrainians probably learned this from NATO overhead intelligence sources. There are no reports of any of the drones aimed at the five bases being shot down.
Early reports suggested that the drones used in the attack were connected by satellite to Ukraine's GUR (military intelligence) command centers. More recent information, and more reliable, is that the Ukrainian drones were operated through the LTE cellphone network in Russia.
