International Conference 'Growth And Resilience Of Central, Eastern And Southeastern European Countries In A Fragmented World'
The conference was attended by leading representatives of international institutions, central banks, governments, academia and the business sector. It provided an opportunity to discuss challenges and opportunities for Central, Eastern and Southeastern European (CESEE) countries in the context of global economic and political fragmentation, the need to strengthen the resilience of macroeconomic policies, the role of CESEE countries in the European single market and structural reform priorities.
The key speakers and panelists at the conference were Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Boris Vujčić, Governor of the Croatian National Bank, and Valdis Dombrovskis, Commissioner of the European Commission.
Kristalina Georgieva stated:
“Faced with structural headwinds and a more volatile external environment, domestic reforms present a unique opportunity to unlock the region's full potential and foster strength and resilience. Through the IMF's surveillance and technical assistance, we are committed to supporting the CESEE region to unlock its growth potential. By acting decisively, we can transform the current challenges into opportunities and forge a brighter future for the region.”
Governor Vujčić noted:
“The reshaping of global value chains and re-industrialization in Europe will not happen evenly. The CESEE region must actively define its role - within the EU and beyond - to ensure it is not sidelined in these processes. It means accelerating digital transformation, advancing institutional reforms, and investing in the skills and capabilities needed to compete in high-value sectors. It also means strengthening the region's ability to withstand shocks: from diversifying energy sources and modernizing infrastructure to building strategic reserves and ensuring robust public institutions.”
During two days of the conference, expert panels and roundtables were held to discuss the importance of continuing reforms, strengthening fiscal space, adapting to the new global realities and investing in innovation and education as key prerequisites for sustainable growth and resilience of the region.
At the end of the conference, in his concluding remarks, CNB Governor highlighted the need for joint action and exchange of experience in order for CESEE countries to successfully respond to the challenges of an increasingly fragmented global environment.
The post International Conference 'Growth and Resilience of Central, Eastern and Southeastern European Countries in a Fragmented World' appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment