OECS Celebrates 44 Years: 'Adapting, Innovating, Sustaining: A Unified OECS For A Changing World'

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)As the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) commemorates its 44th anniversary on June 18, 2025, the occasion calls for nationals to reflect on a shared journey of resilience, transformation, and progress.

Under the theme“Adapting, Innovating, Sustaining: A Unified OECS for a Changing World”, this year's celebrations pay tribute to a region that continues to evolve with strength and purpose in the face of global challenges. All 12 member states will celebrate in a vibrant expression of solidarity, showcasing innovation, and celebrating the enduring spirit of OECS integration.

This year's activities will be headlined in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, focusing on the OECS free movement of persons regime with support from the International Organization of Migration (IOM) Caribbean Office and the OECS Regional Integration Through Growth Harmonisation and Technology (RIGHT) Programme (funded by the 11th European Development Fund). The OECS Commission and IOM Caribbean office hope to draw a refreshing glance into migration opportunities, the benefits of free movement, and contingent rights within the OECS with the 44th anniversary activities.

Regional telecommunications provider, FLOW, has also added support for the OECS 44th anniversary and free movement of persons regime, with a special SMS campaign which will run in Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent & the Grenadines.

Highlights of the 44th Anniversary Celebration:



OECS Thanksgiving Service – June 11: ​Staff of the OECS Commission specially invited guests and members of the public will gather at the Benedictine Mount of Prayer in Coubaril, Saint Lucia, or via the livestream online for a time of gratitude and reflection.

OECS in the Classroom School Campaign – June 11 to 12: ​Students will learn about the OECS from staff of the OECS Commission and have the opportunity to ask questions and share ideas with technical experts on regional integration.

Unveiling of the OECS Economic Union Billboard – June 13: ​Saint Vincent and the Grenadines citizens will be given a bright, bold reminder of their Free Movement benefits as OECS nationals with a billboard. The billboard will feature a QR code for more information on the OECS Free Movement of Persons information webpage.

OECS-IOM Fun Walk – June 15: ​Kicking off from Arnos Vale Stadium at 6:00 am, this 5.4 kilometre walk promises excitement and celebration to the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Community College gap and back. OECS Colours Day – June 18: ​Across the region, nationals are invited to wear the official OECS colours-green, yellow, white, and navy blue-as a symbol of shared identity. Celebrations and messages of unity will be shared using the hashtags #OECSDay and #OECSDay2025 .

This year also marks an enhancement for information accessibility as the OECS Commission sets out to launch an official chatbot on the website to provide 24/7 support, handle common queries, and provide personalised interactions. ​

As the OECS celebrates 44 years since the signing of the Treaty of Basseterre, the region honours the progress made and reaffirms a vision for a strong, sustainable, and unified OECS-ready to thrive in a changing world.

The post OECS celebrates 44 years: 'Adapting, Innovating, Sustaining: A Unified OECS for a Changing World' appeared first on Caribbean News Global .