NSC Drives Safety Awareness During National Safety Month

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council celebrates National Safety Month this June to increase awareness of the leading causes of preventable injuries and deaths.

Preventable injuries occur at alarming rates – in the U.S., someone dies from a preventable incident approximately every two minutes. In 2023, preventable injuries claimed 222,698 lives, representing a 154% increase from 1992. Additionally, more than 7,000 preventable injuries occur every hour across the country.

"For nearly three decades, National Safety Month has served as a vital landmark in the push to make people safer, from the workplace to anyplace," said Lorraine Martin, president and CEO of NSC. "Each year we, along with businesses and individuals across the country, take this month to encourage and educate others around safety at work, on the road and in our communities. Thank you to all those who partner with us to end preventable injuries and deaths each June and all year long."

Each week of June spotlights a different safety topic:



Week 1: Continuous Improvement

Week 2: Employee Engagement

Week 3: Roadway Safety Week 4: Wellbeing

The National Safety Council observance of this year's National Safety Month is sponsored by EcoOnline . For free workplace safety resources including interactive quizzes, safety talks, graphics and more, visit nsc/nsm .

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace and roadways. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

