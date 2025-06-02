Safran Federal Systems Announces The Launch Of The Broadsim Genesis At ION JNC 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Purpose-built for the U.S. defense community,pushes the limits of GNSS simulation and NAVWAR testing. With major advancements in signal capacity, operational flexibility, and user experience,delivers the high-fidelity, threat- representative environments needed to support next-generation PNT resiliency.

Key Features and Benefits:



Massive Signal Capacity

BroadSim Genesis supports generation of up to 2000 signals , enabling advanced multi-constellation simulations across MEO, LEO, and alternative PNT sources-all in a single test environment.



Resiliency and NAVWAR Readiness

Designed to meet modern NAVWAR demands, BroadSim Genesis supports multi- antenna and multi-vehicle configurations , M-Code, and robust integrated jamming and spoofing capabilities to test against the most sophisticated signal threats.

Operator-Friendly Design

An intuitive UI, integrated front panel with N-type connectors, extractable drives, and onboard timing card make BroadSim Genesis easy to use, secure, and field-ready.

" BroadSim Genesis is built for operators who demand flexibility, fidelity, and performance in their GNSS simulation tools," said Trevor Dougherty, Vice President of Sales at Safran Federal Systems . "Whether validating mission equipment, training for NAVWAR scenarios, or assessing new PNT architectures, BroadSim Genesis gives defense users the edge they need."

Safran Federal Systems will showcase BroadSim Genesis at ION JNC 2025 (Booth 101) , with product demonstrations and opportunities to speak directly with engineers and solution architects about a wide range of simulation needs.

For more information, visit us at ION JNC or .

Safran Federal Systems is a trusted DoD mission partner providing cross-cutting Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions from the lab to the field. We leverage our industry leadership in Timing, Navigation, Simulation and NAVWAR to offer a unique blend of cost-effective A-PNT solutions bred through innovation. Our expertise in open systems architecture enables rapid delivery of emerging technologies to the warfighter across all domains.

Your Assured PNT Mission Partner, from the Lab to the Field

Safran Federal Systems is a proxy-regulated Safran Defense & Space, Inc. company.

