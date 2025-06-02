403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Current Global Expands Middle East Team
(MENAFN- PRovoke) DUBAI - Current Global has made five new appointments in its Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) business, after a number of client wins and continued development of its capabilities.
Current Global MENAT is part of IPG's Middle East Communications Network (MCN), which also includes Weber Shandwick and McCann Health. The global agency launched in the region three years ago , with former Weber Shandwick leader Pete Jacob being appointed as MD.
The new hires include Nick Watkins, former news editor at UAE media platform ARN, and contributor to regional newspapers The National and Gulf News, joins as senior editor charged with leading the agency's storytelling capabilities and earned media engagement strategies.
In addition, Mohammad Al Sayed joins as account director from Gambit Communications, while Aya Khaddam joins as senior associate from Brazen MENA. Aastha Kurup, winner of the Middle East PR Association (MEPRA) Outstanding Student Campaign award, has joined as a junior associate and Sohailla Ossama starts as an account coordinator based in Egypt, to support the agency's client account teams.
Jacob told PRovoke Media:“Having hired our first full-time employee in September 2022 we're now more than 25 people and there's more to come in the next few months and beyond. We've picked up some great wins with top brands in FMCG, our first assignment in real estate which is booming here and, importantly travel and tourism as Dubai continues to set new standards as a brilliant place to live, work and visit.”
In terms of the agency's expanded offering, Jacob said:“We formalised our influencer offer at the start of the year as we felt there was a gap for a PR-first influencer approach that has reputation thinking built in rather than just negotiating good rates, and that's off to a really encouraging start with juicy projects and retained briefs including the influencer and ambassador work for New Balance across the Middle East.
“Our existing remits have also evolved to include much more brand storytelling work and wider executive positioning in areas like LinkedIn, tradeshows and events as well as general corporate counsel.”
Jacob said client teams and other agencies across the marketing mix in the region were“starting to finally understand that PR is not short for press release. We're really starting to see an appreciation and need for proactive and creative earned-first thinking and it being at the start of the conversations, at the core of the work and not just an add on or after-thought.”
He added:“As part of our vision to define what an earned-first agency in the Middle East looks like, we want to do continue to so what others are unwilling or unable. Moving away from the spray and play media dispatches. Leaving egos outside the room to deliver cut-through earned-first and integrated ideas. Freeing our junior teams from an over burden of reporting, whilst also providing them with vital team management experience. We want to provide the best place to work and be true and equal partners to our clients.”
Current Global MENAT works with brands including Dubai Tourism, New Balance, Global Village, Roxy Cinemas, Kraft Heinz, Bentley, Bugatti and GymNation. Earlier this year, it was named as one of the 10 Best Agencies in the Middle East by PRovoke Media.
In March, Current Global co-chief executive George Coleman stepped down after the departure of co-CEO Virginia Devlin last year; Coleman recently joined The PHA Group as CEO.
Current Global MENAT is part of IPG's Middle East Communications Network (MCN), which also includes Weber Shandwick and McCann Health. The global agency launched in the region three years ago , with former Weber Shandwick leader Pete Jacob being appointed as MD.
The new hires include Nick Watkins, former news editor at UAE media platform ARN, and contributor to regional newspapers The National and Gulf News, joins as senior editor charged with leading the agency's storytelling capabilities and earned media engagement strategies.
In addition, Mohammad Al Sayed joins as account director from Gambit Communications, while Aya Khaddam joins as senior associate from Brazen MENA. Aastha Kurup, winner of the Middle East PR Association (MEPRA) Outstanding Student Campaign award, has joined as a junior associate and Sohailla Ossama starts as an account coordinator based in Egypt, to support the agency's client account teams.
Jacob told PRovoke Media:“Having hired our first full-time employee in September 2022 we're now more than 25 people and there's more to come in the next few months and beyond. We've picked up some great wins with top brands in FMCG, our first assignment in real estate which is booming here and, importantly travel and tourism as Dubai continues to set new standards as a brilliant place to live, work and visit.”
In terms of the agency's expanded offering, Jacob said:“We formalised our influencer offer at the start of the year as we felt there was a gap for a PR-first influencer approach that has reputation thinking built in rather than just negotiating good rates, and that's off to a really encouraging start with juicy projects and retained briefs including the influencer and ambassador work for New Balance across the Middle East.
“Our existing remits have also evolved to include much more brand storytelling work and wider executive positioning in areas like LinkedIn, tradeshows and events as well as general corporate counsel.”
Jacob said client teams and other agencies across the marketing mix in the region were“starting to finally understand that PR is not short for press release. We're really starting to see an appreciation and need for proactive and creative earned-first thinking and it being at the start of the conversations, at the core of the work and not just an add on or after-thought.”
He added:“As part of our vision to define what an earned-first agency in the Middle East looks like, we want to do continue to so what others are unwilling or unable. Moving away from the spray and play media dispatches. Leaving egos outside the room to deliver cut-through earned-first and integrated ideas. Freeing our junior teams from an over burden of reporting, whilst also providing them with vital team management experience. We want to provide the best place to work and be true and equal partners to our clients.”
Current Global MENAT works with brands including Dubai Tourism, New Balance, Global Village, Roxy Cinemas, Kraft Heinz, Bentley, Bugatti and GymNation. Earlier this year, it was named as one of the 10 Best Agencies in the Middle East by PRovoke Media.
In March, Current Global co-chief executive George Coleman stepped down after the departure of co-CEO Virginia Devlin last year; Coleman recently joined The PHA Group as CEO.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment