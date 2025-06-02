Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briacell Therapeutics Corp.

Briacell Therapeutics Corp.


2025-06-02 03:14:02
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:20 AM EST - BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. : Today presents clinical data in three clinical poster presentations and one publish-only abstract at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. BriaCell has featured robust survival and clinical benefit data from its Bria-IMT Phase 2 clinical study, clinical progress data from its ongoing pivotal Bria-IMT Phase 3 study (ClinicalTrials identifier: NCT06072612), and Phase 1/2 study of Bria-OTS (ClinicalTrials identifier: NCT06471673) in metastatic breast cancer. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. shares T are trading up $0.03 at $4.67.

