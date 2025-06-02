Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Almonty Industries Inc.

2025-06-02 03:14:02
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:24 AM EST - Almonty Industries Inc. : Announced the appointment of Alan Estevez to its Board of Directors, effective May 30, 2025. Almonty Industries Inc. shares T are trading up $0.11 at $2.71.

