Laramide Resources Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:32 AM EST - Laramide Resources Ltd. : Announced that two of its advanced-stage uranium development projects in the United States, Crownpoint-Churchrock (New Mexico) and La Jara Mesa (New Mexico), have been designated FAST-41 Covered Projects by the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council (Permitting Council). Laramide Resources Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.63.
