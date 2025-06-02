Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Laramide Resources Ltd.

Laramide Resources Ltd.


2025-06-02 03:14:01
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:32 AM EST - Laramide Resources Ltd. : Announced that two of its advanced-stage uranium development projects in the United States, Crownpoint-Churchrock (New Mexico) and La Jara Mesa (New Mexico), have been designated FAST-41 Covered Projects by the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council (Permitting Council). Laramide Resources Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.63.

MENAFN02062025000212011056ID1109627671

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search