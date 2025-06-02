403
Ares Strategic Mining Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 02:16 PM EST - Ares Strategic Mining Inc : Announces the successful acquisition of an $11 million loan from the Utah State Legislature and the Utah Community Impact Board. This significant financial backing will accelerate the mining and processing of fluorspar and gallium at the Company's Lost Sheep mine, located near Delta, Utah. As the only fully permitted and licensed fluorspar mine in the United States, the Lost Sheep mine has also been confirmed to contain substantial gallium deposits. Ares Strategic Mining Inc shares C are trading up $0.05 at $0.29.
