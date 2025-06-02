403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Higher Opening To Week For TSX
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index opened higher on Monday, helped by gains in energy and metal miners' shares.
The TSX Composite Index recovered 104.38 points to begin the week at 26,279.43.
The Canadian dollar gained 0.11 cents to 72.97 cents U.S.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he planned to increase tariffs on imported steel and aluminum to 50% from 25% starting Wednesday.
The levies add to the existing tariffs on steel and aluminum that Trump imposed when he came to power in January, deepening the global trade war.
The spotlight this week will be on the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision due on Wednesday and the Canadian employment report, expected Friday.
On the economic calendar, the Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI rose to 46.1 in May from 45.3 in the previous month.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange regained 8.56 points to 702.96.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups were lower, as health-care dipped 2%, while information technology shed 0.8%, and industrials lost 0.6%.
The five gainers were led by gold, up 4.9%, materials, up 3.8%, and energy, rumbling 1.8%.
ON WALLSTREET
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped Monday, the first trading day of June, as global trade tensions increased.
The 30-stock index swooned 390.6 points to begin Monday at 41,879.47.
The S&P 500 index dropped 43.65 points to 5,868.04.
The NASDAQ Composite weakened 81.18 points to 19,029.49.
Steel stocks rallied on the increased levies. Cleveland-Cliffs surged $1.62, or 27.7%, to $7.44, while Steel Dynamics and Nucor each popped 12%.
On Friday, the S&P 500 closed out the month of May with a more than 6% gain, its best monthly performance since November 2023. The tech-heavy NASDAQ surged more than 9% for the month and the Dow rose about 4%.
China pushed back against U.S. accusations that it had violated a temporary trade agreement. Instead, the country blamed Washington for failing to uphold the deal - a sign that negotiations between the world's two largest economies are deteriorating.
Tensions reignited following a brief pause after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met in Geneva and agreed to a 90-day suspension of most tariffs. National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett suggested on Sunday that President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping could have a conversation about trade as soon as this week.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, hiking yields to 4.43% from Friday's 4.40%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices fell $2.09 to $62.88 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices jumped $81.70 to $3,370.60 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index opened higher on Monday, helped by gains in energy and metal miners' shares.
The TSX Composite Index recovered 104.38 points to begin the week at 26,279.43.
The Canadian dollar gained 0.11 cents to 72.97 cents U.S.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he planned to increase tariffs on imported steel and aluminum to 50% from 25% starting Wednesday.
The levies add to the existing tariffs on steel and aluminum that Trump imposed when he came to power in January, deepening the global trade war.
The spotlight this week will be on the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision due on Wednesday and the Canadian employment report, expected Friday.
On the economic calendar, the Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI rose to 46.1 in May from 45.3 in the previous month.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange regained 8.56 points to 702.96.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups were lower, as health-care dipped 2%, while information technology shed 0.8%, and industrials lost 0.6%.
The five gainers were led by gold, up 4.9%, materials, up 3.8%, and energy, rumbling 1.8%.
ON WALLSTREET
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped Monday, the first trading day of June, as global trade tensions increased.
The 30-stock index swooned 390.6 points to begin Monday at 41,879.47.
The S&P 500 index dropped 43.65 points to 5,868.04.
The NASDAQ Composite weakened 81.18 points to 19,029.49.
Steel stocks rallied on the increased levies. Cleveland-Cliffs surged $1.62, or 27.7%, to $7.44, while Steel Dynamics and Nucor each popped 12%.
On Friday, the S&P 500 closed out the month of May with a more than 6% gain, its best monthly performance since November 2023. The tech-heavy NASDAQ surged more than 9% for the month and the Dow rose about 4%.
China pushed back against U.S. accusations that it had violated a temporary trade agreement. Instead, the country blamed Washington for failing to uphold the deal - a sign that negotiations between the world's two largest economies are deteriorating.
Tensions reignited following a brief pause after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met in Geneva and agreed to a 90-day suspension of most tariffs. National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett suggested on Sunday that President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping could have a conversation about trade as soon as this week.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, hiking yields to 4.43% from Friday's 4.40%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices fell $2.09 to $62.88 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices jumped $81.70 to $3,370.60 U.S. an ounce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment