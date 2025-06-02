Invest In This Top Homebuilding ETF For Long-Term Growth
As the population continues to grow, so too does the need for housing. That's why investing in businesses involved in housing can be a great long-term strategy. While there will be periods of slowdown, generally, the trajectory should be a strong, positive one over the long haul.
And if you're unfamiliar with housing stocks or don't know which ones to choose for your portfolio, you may simply want to take a position in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that gives you plenty of exposure. A good option for that is the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (CBOE:ITB).
The ETF charges a modest expense ratio of 0.39%. It has 47 holdings in its portfolio, including Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), and many other big names in the industry. The bulk of the holdings center around stocks involved in homebuilding – they account for 65% of the overall portfolio.
This year hasn't been a particularly strong one for the ETF as it has fallen by 14% as investors grow concerned about the direction the economy is headed amid tariffs and trade wars. But that's also why now can be an excellent time to buy – you can invest in the fund at a reduced price. In five years, the ETF has still doubled in value. And if you're willing to hang on for the long haul, you're likely to come away with a great return.
Although the near term can be concerning given all the uncertainty in the economy, that shouldn't dissuade you from owning what can still be a solid investment for years to come.
