The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Opens The Market

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Miyo Yamashita, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, joined David Arnold, Chief Financial Officer, TMX Group, to open the market in honour of the Ride to Conquer Cancer event ("The Ride").



On June 7th and 8th, 4,500 Riders will get on their bikes to raise funds for cutting-edge cancer research at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's leading cancer research and treatment centres. While each rider has their own reason for riding, they're all headed towards the same goal: to create a world free from the fear of cancer. The Ride is Canada's largest single-site athletic fundraiser, and has generated over $300MM for cancer research since its inception in 2008. The Ride includes six different route options to choose from and cyclists of all levels are encouraged to join. Visit to learn more.