The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Opens The Market
Cannot view this video? Visit:
On June 7th and 8th, 4,500 Riders will get on their bikes to raise funds for cutting-edge cancer research at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's leading cancer research and treatment centres. While each rider has their own reason for riding, they're all headed towards the same goal: to create a world free from the fear of cancer. The Ride is Canada's largest single-site athletic fundraiser, and has generated over $300MM for cancer research since its inception in 2008. The Ride includes six different route options to choose from and cyclists of all levels are encouraged to join. Visit to learn more.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment