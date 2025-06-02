CEO.CA's Inside The Boardroom: Sterling Metals Hits 4 Football Fields Of Copper Near Surface

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) -, the leading investor social network in junior resource and venture stocks, shares exclusive updates with CEOs of junior mining explorers.

Meet the Executive Shaping the Mining Landscape

'Inside the Boardroom' is more than just an interview series - it's a chance to gain firsthand knowledge from industry leaders, understanding their vision, challenges, and strategy.

In the wake of an exciting exploration update, Mathew Wilson, CEO of Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAG) (OTCQB: SAGGF) shares why copper discoveries like this are increasingly rare in North America, especially in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure. With copper demand expected to outpace supply, and price targets trending higher, this early-stage discovery could represent significant value for investors.

Sterling Metals Corp.

