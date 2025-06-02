Verai Discoveries To Sponsor And Participate In THE Mining Investment Event In Quebec City

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - VerAI Discoveries (VerAI ), a pioneering AI-driven mineral asset company, is pleased to announce our sponsorship and participation in THE Mining Investment Event, taking place June 3-5, 2025 in Québec City, Canada. Yair Frastai, CEO; Gordon Bogden, Chairman; and Matthew Grainger, Vice President of Portfolio Management, will represent VerAI Discoveries at the event. Mr. Bogden and Mr. Grainger will be featured panelists during the event.

Recognized as Canada's only Tier I global mining investment conference, THE Mining Investment Event is an exclusive, invitation-only gathering, independently sponsored by the Government of Québec, along with leaders from the financial and mining sectors. The event brings together leading voices in mineral exploration, mining innovation, and investment strategy.

We are honored that both Mr. Bogden and Mr. Grainger have been invited to participate in high-profile panel discussions during the event:

Gordon Bogden , Chairman of VerAI Discoveries, will join THE Investment Panel on Tuesday, June 3, from 2:15 PM to 3:00 PM EDT , where he will share his expertise on global investment trends and capital strategies within the mining industry.

Matthew Grainger , VP of Portfolio Management, will be a featured panelist on THE Future of Mining Panel , scheduled for Wednesday, June 4, from 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM EDT . Mr. Grainger will provide insights into innovation, exploration technology, and the evolving dynamics of the mining sector.

About VerAI Discoveries, Inc.

VerAI Discoveries (VerAI) is an AI-driven mineral asset company that leverages its proprietary AI Discovery Platform to systematically identify and build an asset portfolio of high-probability locations of concealed mineral deposits. The company owns a rapidly growing portfolio of over sixty mineral projects and multiple royalties across North America and South America. By focusing on underexplored covered terrain within prime mining jurisdictions, VerAI dramatically increases the probability of discovering substantial deposits while mitigating economic risk. The company partners with leading industry investors and explorers to develop its global asset portfolio of base and precious metals targets, unlocking value and contributing to the global supply of critical minerals. For more information, visit .

About THE Mining Investment EVENT

THE Mining Investment EVENT is Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference, held annually in Québec City, Canada. THE Event hosts over 100 participating mining companies, is invitation only and is independently sponsored by the Government of Québec, and financial and mining communities at large. It is designed to specifically facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. THE Event is committed to promoting sustainability in the mining industry via education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives, highlighting ESG and equality issues, and providing a platform for some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector.

