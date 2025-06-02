New Stratus Energy Announces Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2025, Sacha Reserves Information & Corporate Updates

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - New Stratus Energy Inc. (TSXV: NSE) ("New Stratus", "NSE" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the consolidated financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 that have been filed on SEDAR+ ( ). Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Highlights:

. Adjusted Working Capital: $1,518,819 ($0.01 / common share) . Adjusted EBITDA: $(3,983,538) . Ecuador Tax recovery (correction Factor): $7,138,458 . Net Loss from Continuing Operations1: $(4,471,195) ($0.04 / common share) . Average Daily Production2: 1,647 boepd Gross (804 boepd Net)

Notes:

(1) In accordance with Canadian GAAP, Net Income (loss) per basic & fully diluted share are the same in a loss position.

(2) See Oil and Gas Advisory, below.

Ecuador Corporate Update and Sacha Reserves Information

Block 60 - Ecuador

As previously announced on March 3, 2025, the Corporation had reached an agreement for an award, as part of a consortium (the "Consortium"), for the production sharing contract (the "PSC") for crude oil production and additional exploration relating to Block 60 in Ecuador, also known as the "Sacha Block". The original award was in respect of a proposed 40% working interest in the Sacha Block (the "Proposed Working Interest").

On May 24, 2025, President Noboa and the new Government of Ecuador were officially sworn in to govern the Republic of Ecuador for a new four-year term. The Corporation has thus resumed discussions with the Government with respect to the award and continues to work with its industry partners, advisors and the Government with a view to receiving a new award and entering into a PSC in the near term.

The Corporation has received updated reserves information in respect of Block 60 from Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. ("NSAI"), the highlights of which are presented below. See Oil and Gas Advisory, below. NSAI prepared the reserves estimates for both the Sacha Block (100% interest) and for the Proposed Working Interest (40% interest).

As at December 31, 2024, the estimates of gross reserves1 are as follows:

Light/Medium Oil Reserves (mbbl) Category Sacha Block

(100% WI) Proposed Working Interest2

(40% WI) Proved Reserves 283,872.4 113,549.0 Proved + Probable Reserves 327,313.8 130,925.5 Proved + Probable + Possible Reserves3 360,993.4 144,397.4

Notes:

(1) See Oil and Gas Advisory, below.

(2) The reserves attributable to the Proposed Working Interest are based on an illustrative 40% working interest and are presented before any deductions relating to the government share. There is no certainty that the Corporation will acquire the Proposed Working Interest and, if acquired, the Proposed Working Interest may be greater than or less than a 40% working interest in the Sacha Block..

(3) Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves.

Mexico Corporate Update

Operaciones Petroleras Soledad - Mexico

NSE entered into the definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") on May 14, 2024 for the acquisition of an initial 49% equity interest in Operaciones Petroleras Soledad S. de R.L. de C.V. ("OPS"), a private Mexican oil & gas company. Pursuant to the terms of the Definitive Agreement, effective May 1, 2024, NSE has been entitled to the economic interests, including production and cash flows, from holding a 49% equity interest in OPS.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company has recorded an investment of $26.6m and $35.6m of accrued / pre-paid capex. in OPS, allocated as follows:



$21.6 million (US$15.0 million) advanced as at September 30, 2024 to fund capital and operational expenditures of OPS;

$2.9 million (US$2.0 million) as consideration paid for the acquisition of the initial 49% equity interest in OPS;

$1.7 million (US$1.2 million) is NSE's share of net income from the JV from 2024;

$0.5 million (US$0.7 million) is NSE's share of net income from the JV from Q1 2025; and $35.6 million is the accrued capital expenditures that may be paid if determined economic by the Corporation.

The accumulated gross (delivered) production (100%) at OPS for the period between January 1, 2025 and March 31, 2025 was 148,856 boe (1,647 boe per day, on average).