Azerbaijani Gymnasts Shine Brightly, Capturing Silver Medals At World Cup

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani athletes hit the ground running at the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup in Burgas, Bulgaria, from May 29 through June 1, showcasing their skills and leaving no stone unturned, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation said, Trend reports.

The competitors soared to great heights across three distinct arenas.

In a mixed pair showdown, Sabir Aghayev and Milana Aliyeva snagged the silver medal with a score of 27.130 points. Meanwhile, in the men's pair category, Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov clinched the silver with 28.800 points to their name. Not to be outdone, the men's group consisting of Abdulla Al-Mashaykh, Seymur Jafarov, Riad Safarov, and Rasul Seyidli also brought home the silver, scoring 28.840 points.