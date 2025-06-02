Azerbaijani Gymnasts Shine Brightly, Capturing Silver Medals At World Cup
The competitors soared to great heights across three distinct arenas.
In a mixed pair showdown, Sabir Aghayev and Milana Aliyeva snagged the silver medal with a score of 27.130 points. Meanwhile, in the men's pair category, Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov clinched the silver with 28.800 points to their name. Not to be outdone, the men's group consisting of Abdulla Al-Mashaykh, Seymur Jafarov, Riad Safarov, and Rasul Seyidli also brought home the silver, scoring 28.840 points.
