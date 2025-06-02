Greenville, South Carolina Declares May 28, 2025 Independence Day Of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
The declaration was presented to Adika Iqbal, head of the Azerbaijan Friendship Organization operating in the state.
The city of Greenville has declared May 28, 2025, Azerbaijan Independence Day.
The document emphasized that the city of Greenville has become a welcoming place where diverse cultural heritages and peoples have come together for many years. The contributions of Azerbaijanis living in the state to the arts, music, education, science, medicine, and other fields were pointed out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment