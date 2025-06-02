Greenville, South Carolina Declares May 28, 2025 Independence Day Of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Mayor Knox White and members of the city council of Greenville, South Carolina, US, signed a declaration on the occasion of May 28 - Azerbaijan's Independence Day, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend .

The declaration was presented to Adika Iqbal, head of the Azerbaijan Friendship Organization operating in the state.

The city of Greenville has declared May 28, 2025, Azerbaijan Independence Day.

The document emphasized that the city of Greenville has become a welcoming place where diverse cultural heritages and peoples have come together for many years. The contributions of Azerbaijanis living in the state to the arts, music, education, science, medicine, and other fields were pointed out.