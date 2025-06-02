Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Germany's Ex-Foreign Minister Becomes New President Of UN General Assembly

Germany's Ex-Foreign Minister Becomes New President Of UN General Assembly


2025-06-02 03:10:41
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has been elected President of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

Baerbock is set to commence her responsibilities in September and will occupy the role for a duration of one year.

The commencement of her tenure as the President of the 80th session is scheduled for September 9, just prior to the initiation of the General Debate within the framework of the UN General Assembly.

MENAFN02062025000187011040ID1109627555

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search