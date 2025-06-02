Germany's Ex-Foreign Minister Becomes New President Of UN General Assembly

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has been elected President of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

Baerbock is set to commence her responsibilities in September and will occupy the role for a duration of one year.

The commencement of her tenure as the President of the 80th session is scheduled for September 9, just prior to the initiation of the General Debate within the framework of the UN General Assembly.