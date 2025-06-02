Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Resident Of Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park Conducts Debut Export (PHOTO)

2025-06-02 03:10:41
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Kartash Kimya LLC, a resident of Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy, has started exporting products for the first time, the agency said, Trend reports.

In the first stage, the company exported approximately 21 tons of construction chemicals to Uzbekistan.

Kartash Kimya LLC, inaugurated on April 30 of this year with the participation of the head of state, is engaged in the production of cement-based dry mixes, waterproofing systems, epoxy and polyurethane/polyurea-based flooring materials, cement grinding additives, and concrete additives and its main raw materials in the territory of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

