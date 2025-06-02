Azerbaijani FM Heads To Kenya For Official Visit

Within the framework of the official visit, the minister is expected to participate in the official opening ceremony of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Kenya, as well as hold bilateral meetings with high-ranking officials of the country.

