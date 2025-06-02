Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani FM Heads To Kenya For Official Visit

Azerbaijani FM Heads To Kenya For Official Visit


2025-06-02 03:10:39
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for an official visit to the Republic of Kenya, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Within the framework of the official visit, the minister is expected to participate in the official opening ceremony of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Kenya, as well as hold bilateral meetings with high-ranking officials of the country.

