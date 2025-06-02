403
Russia Proposes Partial Ceasefire In New Peace Terms Handed To Kyiv
Moscow, June 2 (Petra) Russia has handed Ukraine a new memorandum of understanding proposing a two-part framework that includes mechanisms for a ceasefire, the head of the Russian delegation to the Istanbul negotiations, Vladimir Medinsky, said on Monday.
Speaking at a press conference, Medinsky said Moscow has proposed a temporary truce on specific frontlines and outlined terms for a humanitarian exchange of wounded and sick prisoners under an "all-for-all" formula.
He also revealed that Russia intends to unilaterally return the remains of 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers to Kyiv as part of the goodwill gesture.
