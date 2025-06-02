Awqaf Minister Honors Health, Media Delegations For Hajj Services

Makkah, June 2 (Petra) Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalaileh on Monday honored members of the Jordanian health and media delegations participating in this year's Hajj mission.Khalaileh praised the teams' dedication and effective cooperation with the ministry, which he said contributed significantly to facilitating a smooth and comfortable Hajj experience for Jordanian pilgrims.

