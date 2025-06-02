Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Awqaf Minister Honors Health, Media Delegations For Hajj Services


2025-06-02 03:10:09
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Makkah, June 2 (Petra) Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalaileh on Monday honored members of the Jordanian health and media delegations participating in this year's Hajj mission.
Khalaileh praised the teams' dedication and effective cooperation with the ministry, which he said contributed significantly to facilitating a smooth and comfortable Hajj experience for Jordanian pilgrims.

MENAFN02062025000117011021ID1109627544

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search