Awqaf Minister Visits Army, Police Hajj Delegations In Makkah


2025-06-02 03:10:09
Makkah, June 2 (Petra) Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalaileh on Monday visited members of the Hajj delegations from the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and the Public Security Directorate at their residence in Makkah.
Accompanied by ministry officials and members of the media delegation, Khalaileh checked on the pilgrims' well-being and commended the royal gesture of His Majesty King Abdullah II to sponsor annual Hajj and Umrah trips for current and retired personnel, wounded servicemen, and families of fallen soldiers from the armed forces and security agencies.
During the visit, the minister also honored delegation members who had memorized the Holy Qur'an.

