403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan Condemns Settler Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 2 (Petra) The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs on Monday strongly condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif by extremist Israeli settlers, calling the provocative actions a "blatant violation of international law and the legal and historical status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites."
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah reiterated the kingdom's unequivocal rejection of repeated settler incursions into the holy site, denouncing them as "provocative and inflammatory acts" that aim to impose new temporal and spatial divisions at the mosque.
Qudah stressed that Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied West Bank or the Islamic and Christian holy sites in East Jerusalem, warning of the serious consequences of ongoing violations, which, he said, would not be possible without the protection and facilitation of the Israeli police.
He called on Israel, as the occupying power, to immediately halt its "irresponsible and dangerous" practices.
Reaffirming Jordan's custodianship of Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem, Qudah emphasized that the entire 144-dunum compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque is a place of worship solely for Muslims. He underscored that the Jerusalem Awqaf Department, under Jordan's Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, is the sole legal authority responsible for the management and regulation of the mosque's affairs.
Amman, June 2 (Petra) The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs on Monday strongly condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif by extremist Israeli settlers, calling the provocative actions a "blatant violation of international law and the legal and historical status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites."
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah reiterated the kingdom's unequivocal rejection of repeated settler incursions into the holy site, denouncing them as "provocative and inflammatory acts" that aim to impose new temporal and spatial divisions at the mosque.
Qudah stressed that Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied West Bank or the Islamic and Christian holy sites in East Jerusalem, warning of the serious consequences of ongoing violations, which, he said, would not be possible without the protection and facilitation of the Israeli police.
He called on Israel, as the occupying power, to immediately halt its "irresponsible and dangerous" practices.
Reaffirming Jordan's custodianship of Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem, Qudah emphasized that the entire 144-dunum compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque is a place of worship solely for Muslims. He underscored that the Jerusalem Awqaf Department, under Jordan's Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, is the sole legal authority responsible for the management and regulation of the mosque's affairs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment