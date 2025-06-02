Jordan Condemns Settler Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra) The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs on Monday strongly condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif by extremist Israeli settlers, calling the provocative actions a "blatant violation of international law and the legal and historical status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites."Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah reiterated the kingdom's unequivocal rejection of repeated settler incursions into the holy site, denouncing them as "provocative and inflammatory acts" that aim to impose new temporal and spatial divisions at the mosque.Qudah stressed that Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied West Bank or the Islamic and Christian holy sites in East Jerusalem, warning of the serious consequences of ongoing violations, which, he said, would not be possible without the protection and facilitation of the Israeli police.He called on Israel, as the occupying power, to immediately halt its "irresponsible and dangerous" practices.Reaffirming Jordan's custodianship of Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem, Qudah emphasized that the entire 144-dunum compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque is a place of worship solely for Muslims. He underscored that the Jerusalem Awqaf Department, under Jordan's Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, is the sole legal authority responsible for the management and regulation of the mosque's affairs.