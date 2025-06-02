All Pro Home Improvement And Roofing Expands To Harrisburg, PA With New Contractor Sales Office

MENAFN - GetNews)All Pro Home Improvement and Roofing , a trusted name in residential and commercial roofing solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its newest contractor sales office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Located at 2225 Sycamore St Suite B, this expansion marks a significant step in the company's growth and deepens its commitment to serving homeowners and businesses throughout Central Pennsylvania with unmatched professionalism and quality.

The Harrisburg office will serve as a regional hub for roofing and home improvement services, providing prompt, expert assistance to residents in need of reliable, high-quality roof work. With decades of experience and a strong track record across Pennsylvania and surrounding states, All Pro Home Improvement and Roofing has earned a reputation for superior craftsmanship, customer-first service, and dependable results.

Pete Letushko, the point of contact for the new location, emphasized the company's dedication to the local community.“Harrisburg is a city with a vibrant history and a growing population, and we're excited to bring our expertise and values to the area,” said Letushko.“Whether it's helping a family repair storm damage or supporting a local business with a commercial roof installation, our mission is to be a trusted partner every step of the way.”

All Pro's services address the full spectrum of roofing and exterior needs, including new roof installations, timely repairs, professional inspections, and tailored solutions for both residential and commercial properties. The Harrisburg team brings the same level of attention to detail and reliability that has distinguished the company across all of its service regions. In the face of Central Pennsylvania's unpredictable weather, All Pro also offers swift response to storm-related roof damage-ensuring homes and buildings remain protected and structurally sound.

What sets All Pro apart is a combination of hands-on experience, industry-leading materials, and a no-compromise approach to customer satisfaction. Every project is backed by transparent communication, fair pricing, and skilled craftsmanship designed to exceed expectations. Whether addressing leaks, wear and tear, or planning for a full roof replacement, the Harrisburg office is equipped to provide personalized guidance and dependable results.

The new location is conveniently situated near major thoroughfares to better serve clients across Dauphin County and surrounding areas. Residents and business owners can now visit or call the Harrisburg office to schedule a consultation, request an inspection, or receive a tailored estimate based on their specific roofing or gutter needs.

All Pro Home Improvement and Roofing invites the Harrisburg community to explore their services online at or contact the office directly at (717) 415-5985 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

As the company continues to expand across the region, the launch of this new contractor sales office reflects its ongoing commitment to local service, safety, and long-term value for every client. With an unwavering focus on quality and integrity, All Pro is ready to bring its trusted roofing solutions to the heart of Pennsylvania's capital.