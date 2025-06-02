All Pro Home Improvement And Roofing Opens New Contractor Sales Office In Allentown, PA

MENAFN - GetNews)All Pro Home Improvement and Roofing is proud to announce the opening of its newest contractor sales office at 1275 Glenlivet Dr Suite 100-B in Allentown, Pennsylvania. This expansion marks an exciting step forward for the company as it continues to grow its presence throughout the region, delivering expert roofing and home improvement services tailored to the needs of both residential and commercial clients.

The new Allentown office will serve as a hub for local homeowners and businesses seeking top-tier roofing solutions. Whether customers require roof installation, repairs, or storm damage restoration, the skilled team at All Pro Home Improvement and Roofing is equipped with the experience and knowledge to provide comprehensive service with a commitment to quality and reliability.

All Pro Home Improvement and Roofing specializes in a range of essential services, including gutter installation and thorough roof inspections. Their expertise extends to commercial roofing projects, addressing the unique challenges and requirements of business properties, as well as residential roofing, ensuring the safety and longevity of home structures in the Allentown area.

With unpredictable weather patterns leading to increased storm damage concerns, the company places a strong emphasis on prompt and effective storm damage roof repair. Customers can trust All Pro to assess and restore their roofing systems efficiently, minimizing downtime and protecting property investments.

Pete Letushko, the primary point of contact for the Allentown office, expressed enthusiasm about the new location, stating, "We are excited to establish our presence in Allentown and bring our trusted roofing and home improvement services closer to this vibrant community. Our team is dedicated to providing personalized solutions that meet the highest standards of craftsmanship and customer satisfaction."

All Pro Home Improvement and Roofing has built a reputation for dependable service, combining skilled workmanship with competitive pricing. The new Allentown office reinforces the company's commitment to accessibility and responsiveness, making it easier than ever for local residents and businesses to connect with experienced roofing contractors.

For more information about the Allentown office and the full suite of services offered, interested parties are encouraged to visit or contact the office directly at (484) 806-0911.

About All Pro Home Improvement and Roofing

All Pro Home Improvement and Roofing is a leading roofing contractor known for delivering high-quality roofing solutions across Pennsylvania. The company's comprehensive service offerings include roof installation, repairs, inspections, gutter installation, and storm damage restoration. Serving both residential and commercial customers, All Pro combines technical expertise with customer-focused service to ensure every project is completed with precision and care.