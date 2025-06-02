Network Slicing Market 2030: Future Trends, Outlook, Leading Companies, Industry Analysis, Future Development

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), Cisco (US), ZTE (China), Ciena Corporation (US), Amdocs (US), Turk Telekom (Turkey), Samsung (South Korea), HPE (US), NTT (Japan), BT Group (UK), and Broadcom (US), Juniper Networks (US), T-Mobile (US), and Mavenir (US)."Network Slicing Market by Offering (Solution, Service (Professional Services, Managed Services)), End User (Telecom Operators, Enterprises (Manufacturing, Automotive, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences)) - Global Forecast to 2030.

The network slicing market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 91.3% from USD 1.94 billion in 2025 to USD 49.82 billion by 2030. In order to create many virtual networks with distinct specifications on a single 5G network, telecom operators can use network slicing. SDN/NFV virtualization, cloud-based orchestration, and artificial intelligence (AI) are used to manage and monitor a slice from creation to continuous monitoring to achieve service level agreements (SLAs). In the transport, core, and RAN domains, a multi-layer design facilitates the coordination of physical resources, slice instances, and service instances. Network slicing enables operators to provide businesses such as manufacturing, healthcare, media, and defense with specialized networking services because of dynamic resource management, integration via APIs, and automatic repair.

The rise of 5G has made network slicing more common, and this has an impact on how networks are constructed, maintained, and run. Various companies can now set up virtual networks tailored to their needs on a single physical base. Each of these virtual networks plays a part in overall performance by offering unique metrics for reliability, security, and speed. AI-driven orchestration and cloud-native design allow for better setup of real-time resource shifts and automatic service guarantees in core, RAN, and transport areas. This brings new challenges for managing the system's lifecycle and putting it all together, but smart automation, open APIs, and standard control systems help to overcome these hurdles.

By end user, the telecom operators segment is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period.

The telecom operators segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period due to their role in running core network infrastructure and their involvement in deploying 5G Standalone, which is required for dynamic network slicing to work. Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile are now offering slice-based solutions for the use of public safety, smart manufacturing, and real-time video streaming. In Asia, NTT Docomo and KT are using slicing to provide fast connectivity for self-driving cars and smart medical centers. They can efficiently manage networks on a large scale and ensure that clients receive a reliable service through their SLAs. They play a key role in launching new 5G applications by managing and making money from the small pieces of wireless resources in both consumer and business situations. Also, operators collaborating with cloud providers and various sectors are helping to make connectivity products more in demand and mature.

By enterprise, the healthcare & life sciences segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the healthcare & life sciences segment is projected to grow the fastest. The increase in demand for dependable, safe, and fast networks for healthcare has brought about this rise. For surgeries done with robots, checking patients at a distance and monitoring their condition, hospitals require network slices, as any delay or error can influence the results. Using slicing in Asia and Europe has made it possible for mobile medical imaging, intelligent ambulances, and wearables to work in essential sites that require strength in data transmissions. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations use dedicated slices to guarantee smooth and safe transfers of data across their sites involved in clinical research, as well as AI-related analytics. Since this segment depends on applications that require speed and strong privacy, it can quickly benefit from network slicing when the environment is subject to strict regulations.

North America is projected to register the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is predicted to experience the largest market size during the forecast period. 5G networks are well set up, government and industry cooperation is strong, and many banks have adopted advanced mobile services here. Verizon and AT&T in the US are pioneering the use of network slicing for on-demand and well-defined services in emergencies, industry, and media fields. T-Mobile is now providing enterprises with the chance to experiment with localized control using private slices and edge computing. Moreover, relationships with AWS and Microsoft Azure are helping with cloud-based slice orchestration, allowing enterprises to use network slices easily in their IT systems. Support for these activities from regulatory bodies in the US and Canada is helping promote more nationwide use. Along with a digitalized industry, these factors have placed North America at the leading place in network slicing in the coming years.

Unique Features in the Network Slicing Market

One of the most distinctive features of the network slicing market is its ability to offer tailored network slices for specific verticals such as healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, and smart cities. Each slice can be customized to meet unique latency, bandwidth, and reliability requirements, enabling enterprises to deploy highly optimized solutions.

Network slicing enables end-to-end partitioning of network resources, from the core network to the edge and access layers. This ensures each slice operates independently without interference, supporting differentiated service levels within the same physical infrastructure.

Another standout feature is the inherent support for multi-tenancy. Network slicing allows multiple service providers or enterprise customers to operate isolated virtual networks over a shared infrastructure, leading to cost efficiencies and operational flexibility.

Network slicing is tightly integrated with 5G architecture, and it is considered a key enabler for 5G's promised capabilities. It facilitates ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC), enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), and massive machine-type communications (mMTC), paving the way for new services and use cases.

Advanced orchestration and automation tools make it possible to dynamically create, manage, and terminate slices as needed. This adaptability supports elastic demand and allows network operators to respond in real time to changes in user requirements or network conditions.

Major Highlights of the Network Slicing Market

The global network slicing market is witnessing rapid growth, primarily fueled by the rollout and expansion of 5G networks. As 5G becomes mainstream, telecom operators and enterprises are increasingly leveraging network slicing to unlock new service capabilities, boost performance, and monetize infrastructure investments.

There is a growing demand for network slicing solutions across key verticals such as healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, logistics, and smart cities. These industries require highly specialized and reliable connectivity, which network slicing uniquely delivers by enabling isolated and optimized virtual networks.

Vendors, telecom operators, and cloud service providers are forming strategic alliances to build robust network slicing ecosystems. Collaborations between telecom giants and tech companies are facilitating the integration of slicing capabilities into next-gen applications and services, accelerating market maturity.

The market is experiencing significant innovation in network slice management and orchestration platforms. These tools enable dynamic provisioning, monitoring, and lifecycle management of slices, which are critical for real-time and mission-critical applications in enterprise environments.

Top Companies in the Network Slicing Market

The major vendors covered in network slicing market include Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), Cisco (US), ZTE (China), Ciena Corporation (US), Amdocs (US), Turk Telekom (Turkey), Samsung (South Korea), HPE (US), NTT (Japan), BT Group (UK), and Broadcom (US), Juniper Networks (US), T-Mobile (US), and Mavenir (US). These players have incorporated various organic and inorganic growth strategies, including collaborations, acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, agreements, and expansions to strengthen their international footprint and capture a greater share of the network slicing market. These organic and inorganic strategies have allowed the market players to expand across geographies by offering network slicing solutions and services.

Ericsson

Ericsson has been working in mobile and internet networking for over a century, providing all the necessary products for 5G RAN, 5G Core, OSS/BSS, and cloud-based software. Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform (EIA) has open SMO support and supplies SDKs, frameworks, and ML to speed up the development of applications handling and optimizing network slices. In EIA, the non-RT-RIC enables third-party rApps to be used for better managing resources and orchestrating slices in the radio access network. The use of 5G standalone networks by Ericsson has enabled operators to offer different types of services to customers and earn new income using network slicing. Ericsson, in cooperation with Chunghwa Telecom, implemented its Dynamic Network Slicing solution on leading orchestration platforms, giving industrial enterprises the ability to receive slicing services whenever needed. Through Ericsson's AI-based efforts, such as the trial with Mobily, machine learning can be used in managing slices to enhance the efficiency and dependability of live networks. To provide different services to customers with different needs, Ericsson relies on network slicing. Also, Ericsson's 5G-ready solution brings together 5G NR, 5G Core, digital support functions and security, making it easy to manage and establish 5G slices in a single framework. As explained in a recent report, Ericsson is perfecting its slice orchestration APIs for multi-domain slicing, which ensures that resources for different slices remain isolated.

Huawei

Huawei introduced the first telecom-industry 5G network slicing router, providing a 50?GE link to base stations and ensuring that each business or industry receives its own dedicated bandwidth for top applications. Since it is a world leader in ICT infrastructure, consumer devices, cloud services, digital power, and intelligent automotive solutions, Huawei generated USD?118.2?billion in 2024. The company spent more than 20% of that on R&D and currently has more than 150,000 active patents. All elements of the company's network slicing are found in the ICT Infrastructure segment, such as 5G RAN, 5G Core, optical networks, and private wireless.

Huawei offers slices for various industries by combining its 5G Core platform, CloudMatrix AI-native infrastructure, and Pangu AI models into a single package. Then, their X-Haul system uses Flexible Ethernet (FlexE) to divide all network traffic into slices, ensuring that every run of service can be isolated. This makes it possible to package services and launch them efficiently.

At the Global Industry Partners congress in early 2025, Huawei introduced AI WAN, an AI tool that overhauls IP networks for Net5.5G usage by receiving data about routes, assignments, and system errors, so it can predict and prevent problems.

In addition to improving its hardware, Huawei has updated CloudFabric so slices of network traffic across campus, metro, and edge clouds can be managed through APIs. As a result of these advancements, Huawei will support the upcoming wave of digital transformation with scalable, safe, and intelligent network slicing technology.

Nokia

With operations in four main areas, Nokia, as a leading telecommunications infrastructure provider, delivers a full set of 5G RAN, 5G Core, transport slicing, and orchestration products. Network slicing systems allow users to define, automatically deploy, and closely monitor slices from RAN to the core and transport sections through AIOps analytics that quickly tackle any issues impacting service-level agreements. With the NSP 25.4, operators can use“Network Slice Blueprints” and improved multi-domain orchestrator APIs to divide customer requests into customized slice subnets and automate setting them up for many users. With CloudBand and Digital Automation Cloud, Nokia enables companies to manage and use isolated applications for critical functions in edge-cloud and private wireless networks. In March 2025, Nokia joined Telia and the Finnish Defense Forces to carry out the first project where a slice for essential missions was instantly moved from one country's network to another's without disruption. The most recent field trials in the UAE demonstrate that Nokia is leading in network slicing: du and Nokia successfully tried out slicing, offering several SLA-based services, builds, and more, all over the same backbone without an increase in hardware. With Microsoft on A1's network, the HD video was demonstrated by Nokia over a 5G edge cloud, leveraging the capabilities of Azure Managed Edge Compute in Austria. In Saudi Arabia, Nokia and STC demonstrated the first GPON slicing trial by successfully proving slice isolation and quick service activation with fiber to the home. As a result, CSPs and firms are now able to put slice-based B2B2X services for smart manufacturing, automated vehicles, and safe defense communications on the market using Nokia's unified, single, AI-driven platform.

Cisco

Cisco (US) is a key player in the network slicing market, offering end-to-end solutions that enable communication service providers (CSPs) to deliver customized, virtualized 5G services. Through its Crosswork Network Controller and Network Services Orchestrator (NSO), Cisco facilitates automation and orchestration across transport and core networks, supporting diverse use cases such as IoT, connected vehicles, and enterprise applications. Collaborations like the one with DISH Wireless highlight Cisco's commitment to advancing hybrid cloud-native 5G network slicing solutions, enhancing network flexibility, scalability, and operational efficiency.

ZTE

ZTE (China) is a prominent player in the 5G network slicing market, offering comprehensive end-to-end solutions that emphasize agility, automation, intelligence, and openness. Their 5G Network Slicing Management solution facilitates rapid slice onboarding through a microservice architecture and template-based service design engine. By leveraging big data and AI, ZTE enables intelligent closed-loop assurance, ensuring automated operation and maintenance of network slices. This approach supports the seamless integration of 5G with various vertical industries, fostering innovation and contributing to the development of a new digital economy ecosystem.