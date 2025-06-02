Rising Melodic Trap Artist Shotta Kush Transforms Personal Struggles Into Authentic Storytelling With New EP Release⁠

MENAFN - GetNews) Independent artist Shotta Kush announces his upcoming EP, Tales of a Lonesome Trapper Part One, following his recent Empire Distribution deal. The Charlotte-based artist combines melodic trap pop with authentic storytelling, drawing from personal experiences with health challenges to create music that resonates with listeners seeking genuine connection.







Shotta Kush's music reveals the complexities of trust issues, personal growth, and the daily grind to rise above circumstances. His style has evolved from gritty trap to more melodic and lyrical and serves as a bridge between the raw reality of street life and the universal human desire for connection and understanding.

Hailing from New Rochelle, New York, Shotta Kush's journey to music was a winding road through Granville, Michigan, and Miami Gardens, Florida, before he anchored himself in Charlotte, North Carolina. There, he crafts a blend of melodic trap pop that's distinctly his own. Battling glaucoma and bipolar disorder, he's transformed personal struggles into raw, authentic storytelling through his music.“I've always been an outsider,” he confesses,“but music's been my ride-or-die companion.” His experiences dealing with physical and mental health challenges have shaped both his perspective and his sound.

Shotta Kush strips away the typical glamour associated with trap music, laying bare the real-life challenges of survival and self-discovery. Drawing inspiration from artists like Future, Drake, Lil Wayne, Money Man, and Anuel AA, he's developed his own lane in the melodic trap pop scene. What makes him stand out is his unflinching honesty, weaving his life's highs and lows into every track. Armed with an associate's degree in business administration, he's grappled with the brutal challenge of landing traditional jobs while navigating his health struggles. These experiences have directly influenced his music, creating a narrative that resonates with listeners who feel marginalized by conventional society.

His upcoming six song EP, Tales of a Lonesome Trapper Part One, promises to deliver more of this unfiltered perspective, focusing on the genuine struggles and hustle rather than surface-level materialism. The project, releasing July 2025, aims to tell stories about working for yourself and your family, not for show. Through Empire Distribution, Shotta Kush is positioned to reach a wider audience while maintaining his authentic voice. His immediate focus remains on building a sustainable career in music, viewing it not just as an artistic outlet but as a genuine path forward.

Check out Shotta Kush's music on Spotify , and keep up with his content on Instagram and TikTok . Fans can also find additional releases and official music videos on his YouTube page.