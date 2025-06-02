From Father To Son: Jon Starr Continues The Family Legacy At Scioto Valley Packaging

At a time when family-run businesses are becoming increasingly rare, Scioto Valley Packaging stands as a testament to enduring values, craftsmanship, and personal commitment. With the recent passing of the company's founder, Jon Starr now steps into his father's shoes - not just to keep the business going, but to lead it into a bold new chapter.

Founded on hard work, integrity, and community ties, Scioto Valley Packaging has become a staple in Ohio's industrial sector, known for its reliable solutions such as industrial steel strapping, premium stretch film, and high-grade metal seals. Over the years, the company has built trust through consistent quality and unmatched customer service - a legacy Jon is deeply committed to honoring.

“This isn't just a job for me. It's a promise - to my father, to our loyal customers, and to the people behind the scenes who make this company what it is,” said Jon Starr.“My father taught me to lead with integrity and to always put the customer first. That's exactly how I plan to carry us forward.”

While the heart of the company remains rooted in family values, Jon brings a renewed energy and a future-forward mindset to the business. Under his leadership, Scioto Valley Packaging is already exploring ways to reduce lead times, expand service capabilities, and implement smart solutions to meet the demands of a fast-moving industrial world.

“The future is about honoring the past - and adapting to what's next,” said longtime client Ed Elmahdy.“Jon's leadership brings both.”

Despite the leadership change, customers can expect the same high standards in products and service, including:



Industrial Steel Strapping for heavy-duty protection

Reliable Metal Seals for secure shipping Premium Stretch Film for transit-ready loads

From helping warehouses ship securely to supporting large-scale manufacturers with tailored solutions, Scioto Valley Packaging remains deeply committed to the businesses that count on them.

Jon's goal isn't just to maintain his father's legacy - it's to build on it, strengthening community relationships and improving operational excellence along the way. The company's mission is clearer than ever: serve with purpose, innovate with intention, and never lose sight of what matters most - people.

