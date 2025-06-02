Akram Law Offers Free Phone Consultations With Experienced Calgary Criminal Defence Lawyer

Individuals facing criminal charges in Calgary can now receive a free phone consultation with Akram Law , a leading criminal defence firm founded by Khalid Akram, J.D., B.Sc. An experienced Calgary criminal defence lawyer , Akram provides personalized, strategic representation to clients dealing with charges ranging from assault and impaired driving to drug offences and fraud.

Based at 918A 5 Ave SW, Suite 1, Calgary, Akram Law is known for its client-centered approach. Mr. Akram personally handles every case, offering legal guidance from the first consultation through to trial, if necessary.

“Criminal charges can change your life in an instant,” Akram said.“My role is to make sure you're not alone in the process, that your rights are protected, and that you have a solid defence strategy based on the facts of your case.”

Akram holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Waterloo and a Juris Doctor from the University of Windsor. He is licensed in both Alberta and Ontario and is a member of the Law Society of Alberta.







Legal Services Offered

Akram Law focuses solely on criminal defence, handling a wide spectrum of charges including:



Assault - Domestic, aggravated and assault with a weapon.

Drug offences - Possession, trafficking, production and import/export charges.

Theft and fraud - Including identity theft and complex financial crimes.

Impaired driving (DUI) - Including refusal to provide a breath sample.

Sexual assault - Discreet and respectful representation for serious accusations. Bail hearings - Ensuring fair release terms and early defence planning.

Client-Focused Defence with Free Phone Consultations

Unlike high-volume law firms, Akram Law takes on a limited number of clients to ensure focused, responsive service. Every client has direct access to Mr. Akram, who crafts tailored strategies based on their unique situation.

The firm now offers free phone consultations , allowing individuals to speak directly with a qualified Calgary criminal defence lawyer before committing to representation. These consultations help prospective clients understand their rights, legal options, and next steps without financial pressure.







“Access to legal help shouldn't be complicated or costly at the beginning,” said Akram.“With a free phone consultation, people can get honest answers fast-and start building a plan.”

Office hours are Monday–Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For anyone seeking an experienced and responsive Calgary criminal defence lawyer , Akram Law delivers personalized service, legal expertise, and strong courtroom advocacy-starting with a free phone consultation .