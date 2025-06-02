An Art Show Unlike Anything Ever Seen Before

MENAFN - GetNews) Dream Factory is a highly curated, new kind of art show with illuminating experiences intermingled with the art...It's a rare, beautiful and meaningful show where Andrea Tarman's otherworldly astronaut and butterfly paintings pull you into realms of wonder, beauty and possibility. Plus, hands-on experience stations that engage guests and reignites what people love and helps them rediscover what lights them up inside. Its something that no traditional gallery has done before.







Las Vegas, NV - Andrea Tarman, acclaimed artist known for her luminous astronaut paintings and positive messages, has partnered with Arts After Dark, a forward-thinking Las Vegas gallery, to launch a never seen before art experience.







This three-day event invites guests not only to view artwork, but is designed to give experiences the help understand the arts meaning. The collaboration represents a shared vision between Tarman and Arts After Dark: to push the boundaries of what an art show can be , using creative interactive experiences for personal discovery, human connection, and collective creation .







“Dream Factory show is about having a rare and exciting experience”, said Tarman.

“Arts After Dark and I didn't just want an art show-we wanted to give back to the viewers and at the same time explain the art more deeply.”

Unveiling 'Treasures of the Path' Paintings

Debuting also is Tarman's newest series, “Path of Treasures” - This new body of oil paintings with Tarman's signature style- astronauts, dreamlike landscapes, glowing, vibrant colors...the experiences are designed to explain the meaning behind the paintings.

“My paintings are about going after your dreams, yes, but also recognizing that the real treasures are on that road, the simple moments along the way...the path itself has the gifts”, says Tarman.“Sometimes I have to remind myself of that...the journey itself is the real treasure.”







The Dream Factory Show includes a three-part experience:

. The Art Dream Station

. Pin It Map

. Dream Currency







Event Details

Location:

Arts After Dark

1551 S. Commerce, Las Vegas, NV

Opening Night:

Friday, June 6 | 6:00–10:00pm

Gallery Hours:

Saturday & Sunday | 12:00–8:00pm

Admission: RSVP Now - Before the List Closes -

Redefining the Art Show Experience

This partnership between Andrea Tarman and Arts After Dark signals a new movement in the art world-where shows are not just presentations, but participatory experiences that ask audiences to dig into their own stories, passions, and longings.

Together, they are creating new ways for how art can serve the human spirit-blending beauty, introspection, and imagination into something that stays after the gallery closes.







Press Contact

Andrea Tarman

Artist & Creator of“Dream Factory”

Phone: 949.230.9361

Email: ...

Website:

Instagram: @tarman

Studio Location: Huntington Beach, CA