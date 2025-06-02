AI Makes History: POST TRUTH Releases Official Trailer And Poster

Post Truth , the first feature-length documentary film created entirely with artificial intelligence, has unveiled its official trailer and poster, drawing major attention ahead of its theatrical release. The film, which reopens discussions around AI's role in creative production, stands out as one of the most anticipated experimental releases of the year.

Created by pioneering artist Alkan Avcıoğl , Post Truth explores how our perception of reality is shaped by algorithms and digital filters. Through its striking visuals, immersive sound design, and philosophical narration, the film captures the essence of our“post-truth” era and transforms it into a cinematic language.

The film's theatrical release will be handled by Baska Sinema, a distributor known for championing bold and independent films. Through this partnership, Post Truth is set to become the first AI-generated feature to reach cinemas, marking a historic moment in the evolution of filmmaking.

Since the release of its trailer, Post Truth has garnered widespread attention-not only within artistic and tech circles, but also across the broader film industry. By treating AI not just as a tool but as a new narrative form, the film challenges traditional storytelling structures.

As the countdown continues for its theatrical debut, further details regarding the film's international festival journey are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.